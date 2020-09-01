Advertisement

Texas man accused of sexual assault, killing infant daughter

Luis Luna is accused of sexually assaulting his daughter, leading to her death.
Luis Luna is accused of sexually assaulting his daughter, leading to her death.(Harris County Sheriff's Office)
By Travis Leder
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HOUSTON (Gray News) - Authorities in Texas arrested a man accused of killing his 9-month-old daughter.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that deputies responded to a Houston apartment complex Aug. 24 after learning about an unresponsive infant. When they arrived, they found Savayah Mason being treated by EMS personnel.

The child was transported to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Forensic investigators determined she was sexually assaulted and died of asphyxiation.

Homicide investigators said they interviewed Mason’s father, 23-year-old Luis Luna, and they determined he was responsible for her death.

Luna is charged with capital murder, and he was arrested Monday. He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

