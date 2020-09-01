‘The virus does not take a holiday,’ KCHD officials encourage safety precautions during holiday weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As the Labor Day holiday weekend approaches Dr. Martha Buchanan with the Knox County Health Department advised Knox County residents to continue to follow CDC guidelines.

“The virus does not take a holiday, it does not celebrate Labor Day and is still in our community,” Buchanan said, “It will still be able to be passed even if you’re having a barbeque with people you know.”

Buchanan suggested individuals who plan to host a family gathering do so outside or in households where they can be six feet apart. She also suggested having masks and hand sanitizer available for guests.

“The five corrections must be practiced all the time, especially over the holidays kind of get happy and forget what we need to be doing,” Buchanan said.

Health officials noted how cases have spiked in Knox Co. following previous holiday weekends during the pandemic.

