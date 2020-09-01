Thief stole special bike built for son with special needs, Michigan parents say

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WVLT/WDIV) -A Michigan family said a tricycle built for a boy with special needs was stolen from their home, WDIV reported.

Jennifer and Nicholas Kraft said it took a long time to find the right kind of tricycle for their 12-year-old son Leland.

Leland’s uncle built and modified the tricycle so Leland, who was born with cerebral palsy and was recently diagnosed with autism, could join his sisters on their rides.

The family said he only had the tricycle for a few weeks before it was stolen overnight Thursday.

“It just seems like all that hard work that we did to actually get it shipped here, because of everything that’s going on, and my brother-in-law’s work on the bike, it just kind of seems like it went to waste,” said Nicholas Kraft.

Nicholas said he’s looked all over the neighborhood and has been hunting for a listing on social media, but he’s had no luck.

“I don’t know if he felt targeted individually, but he was mad,” said Nicholas. “He was trying to figure out why someone would steal his bike.”

Nicholas said the tricycle wasn’t cheap and cost around $500, but to the family it’s worth so much more.

The Krafts started a GoFundMe to replace the tricycle and said they have a message for the person who stole from Leland.

“If you have it, return it. If you got rid of it, I don’t know.. pay us for it,” said Jennifer. “I don’t want to turn them in. I just want my kid to have his bike back.”

