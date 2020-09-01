Advertisement

Forecasters predict Nana to hit Central America as hurricane

Tropical Storm Nana forms off the coast of Jamaica.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Nana will likely be a hurricane before it strikes the coast of Central America, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said Tuesday.

Forecasters said people in Honduras, Guatemala, Belize and Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula should closely monitor Nana’s progress. Strong winds, a dangerous storm surge and very heavy rainfall causing flash flooding are likely.

An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft crew flew into the storm as it took shape south of Jamaica, recording maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (85 kmh) with higher gusts.

Nana is the earliest 14th named storm on record, beating Nate, which formed on Sept. 6 in 2005. That’s according to Colorado State University professor Phil Klotzbach.

The hurricane center says Nana was moving west at 18 mph (30 kmh) on a path that could damage Central America on Wednesday and Thursday.

