Uber to mandate mask selfies before rides

(CBS/WVLT) - Uber customers will have to prove they’re wearing face coverings before getting a ride, the company said Tuesday.

Uber said that if a driver reports a passenger not wearing a face mask, the Uber app will require that person to send a selfie of themselves wearing a covering before they can call an Uber again.

CBS reported that the mask verification process is being rolled out in the U.S. and Canada by the end of September; other countries will follow after that. A company policy already allows drivers and riders to cancel trips without penalties if the other person isn’t wearing a mask.

Uber said the verification tool that detects the mask doesn’t process biometric information.

