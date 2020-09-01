Union Co. High School cancels football practices, games due to COVID-19 concerns

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Union County School officials announced all high school football operations are currently suspended.

The school made the announcement Tuesday afternoon under the recommendation of the health department.

All football operations will be suspended for the next two weeks, according to school officials.

Union Co. High School games against Greenville and Halls will be canceled due to the suspension.

