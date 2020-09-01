US Navy plane crashes in Virginia, all 4 crew members found alive

(CNN) -All four crew members have been found alive after a Navy surveillance aircraft crashed near Wallops Island, Virginia on Monday.

According to Patrick Gordon, public affairs officer at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, the crew of the Navy E-2 Hawkeye was from Norfolk, Virginia and it was not clear if the crew bailed out before the crash.

“The E-2 crashed at approximately 4:05 p.m.,” according to the Naval Air Force public affairs office. “The two pilots and two crewmembers bailed out of the aricraft safely. At the time of the crash, the E-2 was conducting a training flight.”

Initial reports showed no structural damage or personnel injuries on the ground due to mishap.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.