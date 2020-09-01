UT officials reviewing plans to allow Greek organizations to quarantine in on-campus housing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - University of Tennessee officials addressed concerns regarding the support the university plans to provide on-campus sorority and fraternity members during the pandemic.

The announcement comes after two additional COVID-19 clusters were identified sorority houses, bringing the total to three.

On Monday, the university directed student sorority and fraternity members who live in on-campus sorority and fraternity members, who live in on-campus Greek housing, to find their own self-isolation solutions if they come in close contact with a positive COVID-19 case.

During a Tuesday afternoon press conference, Chancellor Donde Plowman said over the summer, each house submitted operational plans to the university that specified how each house planned to provide for quarantine and isolation space when a resident tested positive for COVID-19.

“We’ve had a few bumps in implementing these plans to be honest with you,” Plowman said.

Plowman said now that the semester has started, university officials are seeing opportunities to improve those plans. Dr. Spencer Gregg with the UT Student Health Center announced he will review the plans this week to ensure house members can quarantine in Greek housing if they choose to do so.

WATCH: As UT works to contain clusters at three sorority houses UT updates on the latest on COVID-19 on campus https://bit.ly/2QLrUk0 Posted by WVLT on Tuesday, September 1, 2020

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.