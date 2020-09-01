VFL pays tribute to UT, SEC plays in print

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - WVLT Sports checked in with a Vol legend who has developed a way for UT and SEC fans to hold on to those plays they hold near and dear to their hearts. Joey Kent is co-owner of That Legendary Play, a series of prints diagramming the X’s and O’s of just how that play was laid out. Kent says the goal for doing this was simple, ”That’s the goal, you look at the print and it automatically puts a smile on your face and you remember what you were doing.”

The prints include a few memorable plays in Tennessee history including that opening score at Alabama when Peyton Manning connected with Joey for 80 yards and a touchdown. Of that play Kent says, ”Peyton and I looked at each other, and it’s one of those deals where you work with a quarterback for so long you have those experiences in practices and games so I know he was gonna come to me.”

Some of these prints are even signed by Vol legends Peyton Manning, Tee Martin, Peerless Price and even Joey himself. ”We thought about what would separate ourselves from other businesses in the same market. I had an opportunity to talk with them and they were all for it and I talked with coach about it and he was all for it.”

Joey says this is a labor of love because he’s such a fan of football. He’s also a fan of his Alma mater, both on and especially off the field these days. Regarding this past weekend’s march on Knoxville Kent says, ”It’s player led and it’s player driven, but you also have the head coach, the position coaches, Coach Fulmer that’s guiding and leading these guys, it was so awesome.”

