Virtual vs. in-person: how East Tenn. teachers are getting the job done

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Whether your children are learning in person or virtually, their teachers are working hard to make sure they don’t miss out on critical education and skills.

One of those teachers is Rachel Trout, a third grade teacher at First Baptist Academy in Powell. Virtual students see Trout behind a screen, while in-person students see her up close, but all are getting what they need.

“I have a background in homeschooling,” Trout told WVLT News reporter Ashley Bohle. “I watched teachers on a video growing up, and so it’s been fun for me to kind of switch roles.” The Powell-based school is offering students in its younger grades the virtual option.

“It is rewarding because we have been able to expand our classroom and be able to allow those students who are learning from home to still get that education that they desire and they value,” she added.

Traditional versus Virtual. A teacher at First Baptist Academy in Powell records her lessons so students at home can learn. Meanwhile, kids get the same material in class. It’s not live teaching, but still the same lessons virtual learners would get if they were at school. @wvlt pic.twitter.com/NyXF7JKO9J — Ashley Bohle (@AshleyWVLT) September 1, 2020

Trout records her lessons as she’s teaching in-person students so virtual students can learn a week later. “It’s been challenging, but I’m very well supported here, so it’s not been unbearable.”

Trout said at least one factor is needed whether you’re teaching, helping or learning--flexibility. “Flexibility. Just being flexible. And then just prayer. I have prayed over this school year and even over our technology.”

If you’re a parent with virtual students, the University of Tennessee has released virtual resources which can be found here to help parents.

The State of Tennessee also has resources available, including a partnership between PBS that has video resources. You can find those here. Recently, the state launched BEST For All Central, an online learning platform, which can be found here.

