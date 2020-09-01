Advertisement

White House public tours to resume Sept. 12 with COVID rules

In this Aug. 21, 2020, file photo lights and staging stand on the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Washington. Public tours of the White House are set to resume later this month with new health and safety policies in place to protect against the coronavirus.
In this Aug. 21, 2020, file photo lights and staging stand on the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Washington. Public tours of the White House are set to resume later this month with new health and safety policies in place to protect against the coronavirus.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Public tours of the White House, halted nearly six months ago due to the coronavirus outbreak, are set to resume later this month with new health and safety policies in place.

Tours will resume Sept. 12, for two days a week instead of five, and for just a few hours a day, the first lady’s office announced Tuesday. The number of visitors will also be capped.

“In order to ensure the safety and health of all visitors, there have been new policies implemented that align with the guidance issued by Federal, State, and local officials,” the White House said.

All guests over age 2 will be required to wear a face covering and practice social distancing.

Social distancing dots will be placed on the ground to guide guests during check-in, and hand sanitizer will be available in multiple locations.

National Park Service workers, U.S. Secret Service officers and staff from the White House visitors office along the tour route will wear face coverings and gloves, and encourage social distancing while interacting with guests.

Tours will be allowed only on Friday and Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., and the number of guests will be capped at 18% of normal capacity, the White House said.

Last week, President Donald Trump invited 1,500 supporters to the White House lawn for his speech accepting the Republican presidential nomination. Social distancing was not practiced as guests were seated close together, and few wore face coverings, as recommended by numerous medical and public health officials — including some of those advising the Trump administration.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Kenneth Walker says initial charge ‘meant to silence’ him and ’cover up Breonna’s murder’

Updated: 8 minutes ago
His attorney alleges his client may not have shot LMPD officer in deadly March raid.

Politics Headlines

Trump wades into racial tensions with visit to Kenosha

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump dove into the latest eruption in the nation’s reckoning over racial injustice on Tuesday, visiting the “destruction” left by rioters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and declaring it was enabled by Democratic leaders.

National

Daughter says ‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero was ‘kidnapped’ in Dubai

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The man portrayed in the film “Hotel Rwanda” as saving the lives of more than 1,200 people from genocide was “kidnapped” while in Dubai, his daughter asserts, while authorities on Tuesday gave no further details behind his arrest on terror charges.

National

Old Navy will pay employees to be poll workers for 2020 election

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
Old Navy has some 50,000 employees at more than 1,000 stores.

Coronavirus

Feds to ship rapid coronavirus tests for schools

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Federal officials will begin shipping tens of millions of rapid coronavirus tests to state governors this month for use in reopening schools.

Latest News

National

Woman dies taking part in ‘human chain’ water rescue in Ala.

Updated: 40 minutes ago
A Tennessee woman who was attempting to rescue swimmers in distress at an Alabama beach struggled in the rough water herself and died.

News

“Don’t struggle alone,” UT officials discuss student success during pandemic

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
A new initiative has been introduced for first-year students called success teams.

News

‘The virus does not take a holiday,’ KCHD officials encourage safety precautions during holiday weekend

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Health officials noted how cases have spiked in Knox Co. following previous holiday weekends during the pandemic.

News

’A little different, but not a lot,’ Knox Co. health officials discuss COVID-19 in six months

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
During a Tuesday afternoon press conference officials with the Knox County Health Department addressed the progress of COVID-19 in six months.

National

Court blocks release of Trump’s tax returns pending appeal

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The three-judge panel said it would rule later Tuesday, after hearing brief arguments from both sides.

National

Forecasters predict Nana to hit Central America as hurricane

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Nana is the earliest 14th named storm on record, beating Nate, which formed on Sept. 6 in 2005. That’s according to Colorado State University professor Phil Klotzbach.