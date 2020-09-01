Advertisement

You can’t teach 6’7” 355 lbs.

Football Vols flip TKA lineman J’Marion Gooch
TKA standout commits to Tennessee
TKA standout commits to Tennessee(Volquest.com)
By Rick Russo
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Vols have reeled in a catch on the recruiting front in 6′7″, 355 lb. offensive lineman J’Marion Gooch out of the King’s Academy in Seymour.

Gooch originally committed to Auburn, but on Thursday unveiled to WVLT’s media partners at Volquest.com, that he has changed his commitment to Jeremy Pruitt and the Vols.

Gooch becomes the second offensive line commitment in the class of 2021 and is the 25th commitment for the Vols.

Gooch, who has a great deal of athleticism for a big man, is a 3-star athlete, but coaches will be the first to tell you, you can’t teach size and at 6′7″, 355, he certainly has that.

Here is his conversation on committing to Tennessee with Austin Price of Volquest.com:

Gooch has 16 offers and selected Auburn back in April, but Tennessee continued to recruit him and evaluate him.

After further evaluation over the last couple of weeks with practice highlights and game highlights, the Vols have been pushing hard and flipped him from the Tigers on Monday.

WVLT’s Volquest partners say J’Marion is raw but is extremely athletic and with Darnell Wright and Wanya Morris being sophomores, Gooch could come, watch and learn as there won’t be a need to throw him on the field immediately.

From a size and athletic standpoint, Gooch fits the bill for what Jim Chaney and Will Friend want. With the depth the program has at the offensive line position, Gooch should have time to develop his skills allowing him the opportunity to have plenty of success in the program.

