1 Tennessee escapee located, returned to jail; 1 at large

Bolden remains at large, the Marshals Service said.
Michael Deshon Bolden and Antoine Lakeith Thomas
Michael Deshon Bolden and Antoine Lakeith Thomas(Dyer County Sheriff’s Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 7:02 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DYERSBURG, Tenn. (AP) — A man who escaped from a Tennessee jail along with another inmate has been arrested, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

Antoine Thomas and Michael Bolden overpowered a correctional officer on Sunday, took the officer’s keys and scaled a fence to flee, the Marshals Service said in a news release. The officer was treated at a hospital for injuries.

Marshals and the Dyer County sheriff’s deputies located Thomas on Monday in Dyersburg and took him into custody, officials said. He was treated for injuries sustained during the escape and returned to jail, the release said.

Bolden remains at large, the Marshals Service said.

