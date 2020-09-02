2 children missing after car is swept away by floodwaters in North Carolina

(WVLT/WNCN) - North Carolina officials are searching for two children who were in a car that was swept away by floodwaters Tuesday morning.

According to authorities, a woman called 911 around 1 a.m. Tuesday to report he car had been swept off the roadway and into a creek with her children inside, CBS affiliate WNCN reported.

Smithfield Fire Chief John Blanton said the woman was rescued, but her 4 and 5-year-old children remain missing.

During search efforts, four rescue boats overturned and had to be rescued.

WNCN reported nearly eight inches of rain was estimated to have fallen Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WNCN. All rights reserved.