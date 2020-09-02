Ala. school under fire after band members allowed 1 bottle of water per game

DOTHAN, Ala. (WVLT/WTVY)- Boosters are upset in Dothan, Alabama after learning that band members would only be provided one bottle of water per game this football season.

WTVY reported that Dothan High School sent a letter home to band parents, informing them that the school would only be providing members one bottle of water for each Wolfpack football game and that there were no plans in place to feed the students.

Members of Wolfpack Booster Club, used to hand out refreshments to the band, but now that the group is no longer recognized by Dothan City Schools, they can only give each member one bottle of water. Several booster members were outraged at the news.

“It’s unfathomable to me that the children must suffer because of the differences that are going on right now between boosters and Dothan City Schools,” Band Booster President Dedra Garry told WTVY.

The letter sent to parents reads, “There will be no meal provided at the game and band students will not be allowed to go to the concession stand or eat in the stands. Please have students eat before they arrive at the game!!! Students will be provided a bottle of water after their halftime performance.”

“That’s ridiculous,” Garry said. Temperatures prior to game time for Friday’s season opener should be around 90 degrees. Students could spend six hours getting ready for their performance and breaking down afterwards, Garry estimates.

“We have always supplied all the water (band members) can drink and Powerade also,” Garry said. She promised that boosters would also provide food, if given the opportunity.

The relationship between Wolfpack boosters and school administration has deteriorated ended after Superintendent Dr. Phyllis Edwards said the boosters refused to meet school’s guidelines of being annually audited.

“That would cost us $8,000 to $10,000 a year and we can’t afford it,” said Gary.

DHS principal Bill Singleton recently attempted to have boosters arrested and threatened to sue, claiming they took two concession trailers used for fund raising and other equipment from the school’s campus.