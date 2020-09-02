Advertisement

Ala. school under fire after band members allowed 1 bottle of water per game

Boosters are upset in Dothan, Alabama after learning that band members would only be provided one bottle of water per game this football season.
(KCRG)
By Arial Starks
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WVLT/WTVY)- Boosters are upset in Dothan, Alabama after learning that band members would only be provided one bottle of water per game this football season.

WTVY reported that Dothan High School sent a letter home to band parents, informing them that the school would only be providing members one bottle of water for each Wolfpack football game and that there were no plans in place to feed the students.

Members of Wolfpack Booster Club, used to hand out refreshments to the band, but now that the group is no longer recognized by Dothan City Schools, they can only give each member one bottle of water. Several booster members were outraged at the news.

“It’s unfathomable to me that the children must suffer because of the differences that are going on right now between boosters and Dothan City Schools,” Band Booster President Dedra Garry told WTVY.

The letter sent to parents reads, “There will be no meal provided at the game and band students will not be allowed to go to the concession stand or eat in the stands. Please have students eat before they arrive at the game!!! Students will be provided a bottle of water after their halftime performance.”

“That’s ridiculous,” Garry said. Temperatures prior to game time for Friday’s season opener should be around 90 degrees. Students could spend six hours getting ready for their performance and breaking down afterwards, Garry estimates.

“We have always supplied all the water (band members) can drink and Powerade also,” Garry said. She promised that boosters would also provide food, if given the opportunity.

The relationship between Wolfpack boosters and school administration has deteriorated ended after Superintendent Dr. Phyllis Edwards said the boosters refused to meet school’s guidelines of being annually audited.

“That would cost us $8,000 to $10,000 a year and we can’t afford it,” said Gary.

DHS principal Bill Singleton recently attempted to have boosters arrested and threatened to sue, claiming they took two concession trailers used for fund raising and other equipment from the school’s campus.

Latest News

News

Yves Pons reflects on his decision to return to UT

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Rick Russo
Rising Vol senior says uncertainty from the NBA regarding feedback was a contributing factor.

News

Bar curfew could be extended in Knox County

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks and Maggie Gregg
The Knox County Board of Health is set to vote on a proposal Wednesday night that would extend the county’s bar curfew through September 10.

News

Varsity All Access Football Week-3 Preview

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Rick Russo
WVLT Week-3 High School Football Rankings

News

Bear sighting puts Maryville schools on soft lockdown

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
The bear didn’t cause any real issue, the schools just wanted to take extra safety measures.

Latest News

News

TBI issues Endangered Child alert for Scott Co. teen

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Anyone with information is asked to call the Scott County Sheriff’s Office at 423-663-3111 or 911.

News

Canning supplies run low as demand increases due to pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alan Williams
Canning has long been a staple for folks living in East Tennessee.

News

Hearing postponed for father of missing toddler Joe Clyde Daniels

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
A hearing set for the father of missing toddler Joe Clyde Daniels has been postponed due to COVID-19, according to a report from WTVF.

News

New COVID-19 clusters pop up at UT, one sorority responds

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
All members of the house will be required to be tested and will either go into isolation or quarantine.

News

UT confirms 243 active COVID-19 cases, 1,253 in isolation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
University of Tennessee Chancellor Donde Plowman confirmed the university has 198 active COVID-19 cases.

News

One dead, one injured in Sevier County stabbing

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
One person is dead and another suffering from non-life-threatening injuries after a Sevier County stabbing, according to the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office.