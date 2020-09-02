Alabama allowing buffets to reopen

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA/WVLT) - Buffets are opening across Alabama amid the pandemic.

WSFA reported that the state’s health department allowed the practice to resume Monday at 5 p.m.

ADPH said restaurants have to make sure “at least one employee’s duties include maintaining six feet of distance among customers using the buffet, salad bar, or self-serve drink station.”

Under the new rules, restaurants will have to “provide hand sanitizer and encourage customers to apply it” before they head to the bar to fill their plates.

Tennessee’s restaurant guides during the pandemic say “Do not offer self-serve buffets, condiments on a counter for use by multiple tables, or beverage station re-use.” You can view those here.

