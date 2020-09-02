Advertisement

Bar curfew could be extended in Knox County

The Knox County Board of Health is set to vote on a proposal Wednesday night that would extend the county’s bar curfew through September 10.
(KEVN)
By Arial Starks and Maggie Gregg
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 5:14 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Board of Health is set to vote on a proposal Wednesday night that would extend the county’s bar curfew through September 10.

The curfew allows business partners in the community to practice the five core actions, and shut down alcohol sales after 10 p.m.

The policy is currently set to expire September 3.

