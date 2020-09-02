Bar curfew could be extended in Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Board of Health is set to vote on a proposal Wednesday night that would extend the county’s bar curfew through September 10.

The curfew allows business partners in the community to practice the five core actions, and shut down alcohol sales after 10 p.m.

The policy is currently set to expire September 3.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.