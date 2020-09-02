Bear sighting puts Maryville schools on soft lockdown

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Maryville City Schools placed students and faculty on a “soft lockdown” Wednesday morning after a bear sighting near one of the schools.

MCS announced the lockdown in a Facebook Post saying a bear had been spotted near Maryville Junior High School, resulting in MJHS, SHE and MHS being told to stay indoors until to bear moved along.

Did you see a bear in your neighborhood this morning? This one was sighted near MJHS earlier today, which caused a soft... Posted by Maryville City Schools on Wednesday, September 2, 2020

The bear didn’t cause any real issue, the schools just wanted to take extra safety measures.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.