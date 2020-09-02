Advertisement

Canning supplies run low as demand increases due to pandemic

Canning has long been a staple for folks living in East Tennessee.
By Alan Williams
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Canning has long been a staple for folks living in East Tennessee.

There’s nothing like opening a fresh can of green beans from the garden in the winter that’s been canned in the fall.

But due to the coronavirus, buying all the necessary supplies in order has not been easy this year. Back in the spring when the virus hit, more people than ever stayed at home, many started their own garden for the first time. Now with harvest time, more people than ever are looking to cans which has put jars and lids in short supply.

Most stores we checked with that sell them are out and can’t predict when new shipments will come in. Stores like Elders Ace Hardware on Chapman Highway in Knoxville can’t keep them in stock.

“Right when we get them in, they’re pretty much gone the same day”, said Allen Cox of Ace.

Amazon also sells the supplies but a lot of it is back-ordered and with supply and demand at a peak even the price has gone up.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

