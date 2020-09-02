COVID-19 cases reported at Cumberland Co. Roane State campus

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Roane State Community College said two cases of COVID-19 were reported at its Cumberland County campus.

A student reported a positive case September 1, and another case was reported August 28 and was announced last week.

According to Roane State, each student and staff member who may have come into contact with the positive cases has been asked to quarantine.

“The college has notified the campus community by email about the positive case and alerted the local health department. Additionally, all affected areas of the Cumberland County Campus will be cleaned per CDC guidelines,” the release said.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.