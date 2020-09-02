Advertisement

Drug-related deaths in Knox Co. decrease by 9.8% in 2020

The report showcased men were disproportionately impacted by drug overdoses in 2019 compared to women in Knox County.
(WSAZ)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Regional Forensic Center released its 2019 Drug-Related Death Report for Knox and Anderson Counties.

The report details drug-related death cases investigated from 2010 to 2019.

“If you don’t know someone directly suffering from substance dependency, you likely know someone indirectly affected by it,” said Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs. “I am grateful our community is coming together to address the issue and stigma of addiction.”

According to the report of data collected during the first two quarters of 2020, the number of drug-related deaths in Knox County decreased by 9.8 percent. In Anderson County, the number of drug overdose deaths dropped 11.6 percent.

“The 2019 data shows the most drug-related deaths occurred for people 45-54 years old, but the sharpest increase was in people age 35-44,” said Chris Thomas, Senior Director of the Knox County Regional Forensic Center. “Fortunately, the sharpest decreases were people 15-34.”

The report showcased men were disproportionately impacted by drug overdoses in 2019 compared to women in Knox County. The data showed the ratio of black to white overdose deaths in the area is one to nine.

Officials said fentanyl and synthetic opioids were the most frequently identified drugs in drug-related deaths in 2019.

Nearly 69 percent of overdose deaths in Knox County and 71 percent in Anderson County involved Polypharmacy.

The five most common drugs identified in drug-related deaths were synthetic opioids, methamphetamine, alcohol/ethanol, heroin and cocaine.

To view the full report, click here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bledsoe Family buries brother as another fights on, 12 years after Kingston spill

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Ben Cathey
The Bledsoes have two brothers suffering from a disease they say could’ve been avoided. Now, they’ve laid one of those brothers to rest.

News

New elevated trail to debut at Gatlinburg SkyLift Park in the fall

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The trail will include covered rest areas with interpretive signage to learn more about the park and the deadly wildfires that swept through the region in 2016.

News

LMU responds after multiple vehicles damaged in excavation incident

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
According to the university, a construction event occurred on LMU’s main campus on a hillside behind the Hamilton Math and Science building.

News

Man accused of exposing himself to woman at Knoxville park

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Records showed Blackman also had a non-extraditable warrant out of Iowa for indecent exposure to minors and adults.

Latest News

News

47 active COVID-19 cases, 497 in isolation or quarantine at Knox County Schools

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler and Alivia Harris
Twenty-three students and 24 staff members at Knox County Schools currently have COVID-19, according to data released by the Knox County School Board.

News

1 Tennessee escapee located, returned to jail; 1 at large

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Bolden remains at large, the Marshals Service said.

News

Kentucky gets crafty with shortage of election poll workers

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A shortage of poll workers could be brewing in Kentucky — but these beer cans aim to stop that.

National

Couple welcomes quadruplets months after finalizing adoption of four children

Updated: 4 hours ago
The couple didn't expect to add any more children after adopting four siblings and giving birth to a fifth child. But then, they found out they were pregnant with quadruplets.

National

Walmart expands breastfeeding suites to more than 100 stores

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gray News staff
Walmart says it’s the first retailer to install the Mamava lactation suites in a store setting.

WVLT

Scattered rain and storms today

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
On and off rain, storms and high humidity persist through the end of the week, but clears out for the weekend.