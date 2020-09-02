Drug-related deaths in Knox Co. decrease by 9.8% in 2020

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Regional Forensic Center released its 2019 Drug-Related Death Report for Knox and Anderson Counties.

The report details drug-related death cases investigated from 2010 to 2019.

“If you don’t know someone directly suffering from substance dependency, you likely know someone indirectly affected by it,” said Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs. “I am grateful our community is coming together to address the issue and stigma of addiction.”

According to the report of data collected during the first two quarters of 2020, the number of drug-related deaths in Knox County decreased by 9.8 percent. In Anderson County, the number of drug overdose deaths dropped 11.6 percent.

“The 2019 data shows the most drug-related deaths occurred for people 45-54 years old, but the sharpest increase was in people age 35-44,” said Chris Thomas, Senior Director of the Knox County Regional Forensic Center. “Fortunately, the sharpest decreases were people 15-34.”

The report showcased men were disproportionately impacted by drug overdoses in 2019 compared to women in Knox County. The data showed the ratio of black to white overdose deaths in the area is one to nine.

Officials said fentanyl and synthetic opioids were the most frequently identified drugs in drug-related deaths in 2019.

Nearly 69 percent of overdose deaths in Knox County and 71 percent in Anderson County involved Polypharmacy.

The five most common drugs identified in drug-related deaths were synthetic opioids, methamphetamine, alcohol/ethanol, heroin and cocaine.

To view the full report, click here.

