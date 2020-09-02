East Tenn. family inspiring hope after COVID-19 miraculous recovery

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -An East Tenn. family is sharing their story of a COVID-19 miraculous recovery that doctors are calling a miracle.

WVLT’s Alan Williams shared in April of the story of Jessica Brewster who was reaching out for prayers for her brother who was on death’s door from the virus.

“I found out there were so many people who I never heard of from all over not just where I’m from in Tennessee but other states that were praying and pulling for me,” said Devon Brewster.

This past spring, the 39-year-old laid in a Michigan hospital bed for 62 days, many times unconscious with the coronavirus.

“Unless a miracle happened, he would not live for the next 24 to 48 hours,” said Brewster’s doctor.

Jessica said she was by his side in the hospital and four hours later after constant prayer, all of Devon’s lab had turned around to the point where the nurse didn’t believe it was his labs.

“The nurse practitioner said it’s a miracle, it’s a miracle, it’s a miracle,” said Jessica.

Jessica said she spoke at City Hills Church reinforcing friends and church members about faith, miracles and healing from the miracle she witnessed of her brother.

“This is what God has showed me, this is what God has told me and I’m going to believe it,” said Jessica.

Devon said he is still overwhelmed at the love expressed from family and friends.

“It really hurt me a lot to think that what my family was going through, that they were worried about me dying and not being here any more,” said Devon.

Devon said he believes in miracles now.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.