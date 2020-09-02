Advertisement

Ed Sheeran and wife announce the birth of their first child

Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn announced the birth of their first child Tuesday, according to CNN.
Courtesy Greg Williams
Courtesy Greg Williams (WOWT)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) -Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn announced the birth of their first child Tuesday, according to CNN.

CNN reported the couple’s daughter is named Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran and was born last week, Sheeran wrote on Instagram Tuesday.

“We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here,” said Sheeran. “We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back, Ed x.”

According to CNN, Sheeran and Seaborn first met at school when Sheeran was 11. The couple reconnected in 2015 and started dating.

Sheeran proposed to Cherry in Dec. 2017 and were married in Jan. 2019.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Town that inspired ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ elects first Black mayor

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The town best known for is inspiration behind Harper Lee’s iconic novel “To Kill a Mockingbird” has elected its first Black mayor.

News

Nashville doctor says flu season may be mild due to COVID-19 precautions

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
An infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University Medical Center said he thinks the flue season may be mild due to COVID-19 precautions, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

WVLT

Hit or miss downpours the rest of this week

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Austin Bowling
A cold front draped over the state of Kentucky will keep a small chance for rain and storms over our area through the end of the week. Thankfully, we’ll get a chance to enjoy some sunshine and slightly cooler temperatures this weekend.

News

East Tenn. family inspiring hope after COVID-19 miraculous recovery

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
An East Tenn. family is sharing their story of a COVID-19 miraculous recovery that doctors are calling a miracle.

Latest News

News

VFlight program set to soar at UT

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Rick Russo
“VFlight,” a comprehensive VFL educational and development program geared toward the success of student-athletes beyond the playing field.

News

“We have legends walking these streets:” Oak Ridge honors students on front lines of desegregation fight

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg and Abby Kousouris
More than 80 Black students honored the 65th celebration of Oak Ridge Schools integrating.

Our Town

Unclaimed veterans honored by Knoxville funeral home

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Erica Lunsford
Veterans who were homeless or not claimed by family were honored and laid to rest

News

East Tenn. woman rescues baby squirrel, feeds it using neighbor’s breast milk

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A community came together to rescue a small member of society.

News

Facebook threatens to prevent Australians from sharing news if regulation is passed

Updated: 3 hours ago
Facebook said Monday that it will prevent Australians from sharing news on its platform if Australia moves forward with a plan to force Facebook and Google to pay news organizations for content.

News

Uber to mandate mask selfies before rides

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Uber customers will have to prove they’re wearing face coverings before getting a ride, the company said Tuesday.