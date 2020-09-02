Ed Sheeran and wife announce the birth of their first child

(CNN) -Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn announced the birth of their first child Tuesday, according to CNN.

CNN reported the couple’s daughter is named Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran and was born last week, Sheeran wrote on Instagram Tuesday.

“We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here,” said Sheeran. “We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back, Ed x.”

According to CNN, Sheeran and Seaborn first met at school when Sheeran was 11. The couple reconnected in 2015 and started dating.

Sheeran proposed to Cherry in Dec. 2017 and were married in Jan. 2019.

