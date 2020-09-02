Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians announces Girl Scouts Love State Parks Weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians and Girl Scouts of the USA announced the second annual Girl Scouts Love State Parks weekend.

The event will take place Sept. 12 through 13 for young girls to gain important life skills while exploring the outdoors.

All state parks in Tennessee are participating, with select parks hosting special activities for Girl Scouts:

Field Stations – Seven Islands State Birding Park (Kodak, TN) 9/12/20: Discover nature’s creativity and find art everywhere outdoors while earning a badge.

Geocaching Hike – New River Trail State Park (Max Meadows, VA) 9/12/20: Learn about geocaching and hiking while earning a badge.

Paddling – Hungry Mother State Park (Marion, VA) 9/12/20: Girls can learn about the types of paddling, paddling safety, and technique and then try paddleboarding, kayaking and canoeing on Hungry Mother Lake.

Scavenger Hunt – Seven Islands State Birding Park (Kodak, TN) 9/12/20: Girl Scouts will compete in a troop-against-troop scavenger hunt. Participation certificates will be awarded.

