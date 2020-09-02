Hearing postponed for father of missing toddler Joe Clyde Daniels

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - A hearing set for the father of missing toddler Joe Clyde Daniels has been postponed due to COVID-19, according to a report from WTVF.

The hearing for Joseph Daniels was scheduled for Friday. His attorney, Jake Lockert, said the hearing was delayed because four Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents are quarantined due to COVID-19.

Joseph was set to face charges in relation to his son’s death, but Lockert was expected to argue that Joseph’s confession was coerced and have it thrown out. Lockert also reportedly planned to request a bond reduction for Joseph.

The confession is the only evidence in the case.

No body or other physical evidence of Joe Clyde Daniels’s death has ever been discovered.

A trial is set for 2021.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.