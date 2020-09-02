KCS implement substitute pay plan, looking to fill new positions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Concerns about attendance in Knox County Schools were addressed Wednesday night by school officials.

Knox County Schools Superintendent Bob Thomas told the board of education during a work session that the school district has taken steps to increase the amount of substitutes available for teachers amid the pandemic.

Thomas said the school district has “implemented a pay incentive” for substitutes. It would provide an additional $300 a month for substitutes working 10 to 14 days a month. For substitutes working 15 days or more, the school district said it will provide an additional $500 per month.

Knox County also plans to hire 20 to 25 full-time positions “that can be assigned for substitute needs across the district,” he added.

“Our hope is that these steps will increase the pool of substitute teachers that we can draw from,” Thomas told board members.

The measures, he said, would enable the school system to continue operating in the “yellow” attendance mode. KCS released its plans for reopening, which include levels denominated by color. The school system opened in “yellow.” Read more about those here.

Thomas also addressed “rumors regarding ... whether we’re planning to go virtual.” Thomas said the school system asks families, staff and students to plan for the possibility that some classes, grade levels and even entire schools might be placed on online learning for a time due to the pandemic; however, Thomas said, “Our goal is to continue in-person instruction for as many students as possible, for as long as possible.”

Watch the full meeting below:

