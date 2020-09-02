Advertisement

Kentucky gets crafty with shortage of election poll workers

A shortage of poll workers could be brewing in Kentucky — but these beer cans aim to stop that.
The beer cans have a QR code that, when scanned, take people to a website where they can register to be a poll worker.
The beer cans have a QR code that, when scanned, take people to a website where they can register to be a poll worker.(Kentucky Office of the Secretary of State)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 7:01 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A shortage of poll workers could be brewing in Kentucky — but these beer cans aim to stop that.

The Kentucky Secretary of State’s office partnered with the state Guild of Brewers to promote poll worker recruitment and voter registration on beer cans in order to prevent “a poll worker crisis” stressed by the coronavirus pandemic, Secretary of State Michael Adams announced Tuesday.

His partnership with craft breweries across the state includes labels designed with QR codes that take drinkers to a website where they can register to vote and apply to work the polls in the Nov. 3 election.

The pandemic has added to the challenges of recruiting poll workers since many workers are over the age of 60 and are considered to be especially vulnerable to the virus, news outlets have reported.

“There is a critical need for poll workers as we head toward November’s general election,” The Lexington Herald-Leader quoted Adams as saying. “We need younger generations to step up and be good citizens, and so we enlisted the help of Kentucky’s craft breweries to reach them.”

Elections in Kentucky typically require about 15,000 poll workers, but Adams said his office has recorded just 3,000 for the upcoming election as of Sept. 1. Without enough poll workers, voters could face longer lines at fewer polling places, he added.

Monnik Beer Co. in Louisville, Pivot Brewing Company in Lexington, Dreaming Creek Brewery in Richmond and Wooden Cask Brewery in Newport are participating in the campaign.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

1 Tennessee escapee located, returned to jail; 1 at large

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Bolden remains at large, the Marshals Service said.

National

Walmart expands breastfeeding suites to more than 100 stores

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gray News staff
Walmart says it’s the first retailer to install the Mamava lactation suites in a store setting.

WVLT

Scattered rain and storms today

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
On and off rain, storms and high humidity persist through the end of the week, but clears out for the weekend.

News

Former sorority house manager hopes UT steps up to help members

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg and Gwendolyn Ducre
UT tells Greek organizations to find their own facilities for isolation

Latest News

News

Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians announce new 200-acre ‘experience’ in Sevierville

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians announced a the development of a new “experimental destination” at Sevierville’s Exit 407.

News

Publix buys, donates 11 million pounds in food

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Publix has reportedly purchased excess supplies of food and donated it to food banks across the Southeast since April.

News

Tennessee teen accused of trying to kidnap woman on hiking trail

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Police in Germantown, Tennessee said an 18-year-old is behind bars after being accused of trying to kidnap and assault a woman while she was on a hiking trail.

News

Tennessee man, woman arrested on child sex charges after children found in “filthy” home

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Two West Tennessee residents were arrested after investigators said two children showed up at an area business alone, saying they were running away to their grandmother’s home because they were being whipped.

News

Town that inspired ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ elects first Black mayor

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The town best known for is inspiration behind Harper Lee’s iconic novel “To Kill a Mockingbird” has elected its first Black mayor.

News

Nashville doctor says flu season may be mild due to COVID-19 precautions

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
An infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University Medical Center said he thinks the flue season may be mild due to COVID-19 precautions, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.