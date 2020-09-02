Knox County expects to see spike in COVID-19 cases after Labor Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Board of Health said it expects to see an increase in COVID-19 cases following Labor Day, if the current trend of spikes in cases after major holidays continues, during Wednesday’s meeting.

Dr. Martha Buchanan warned people against holding large gatherings for Labor Day weekend as she says past data had shown spikes in cases after Father’s Day and Memorial Day this year.

Dr. Buchanan also mentioned she is concerned that the trend for testing will also decrease in the next two weeks, creating a challenge for the board to track down positive cases of the virus.

