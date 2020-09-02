Knoxville salon providing free services to Knox Co. teachers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville salon announced it will host a teacher appreciation day to offer complementary services to Knox County teachers.

Belleza Salon and Spa in Bearden and Belleza Salon, Spa & Men in Turkey Creek will both host the event on Sunday, September 20 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Knox County Teachers do so much for the Knoxville Community, now it’s time for Belleza to give back,” the salon said in a statement.

During the event, teachers will get the chance to receive a complimentary hair cut or facial waxing services.

The services will be first come, first serve. Instructors must present a valid Knox County School ID to receive services.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.