KPD looking for missing teen

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in the search for a missing 16-year-old.

Police said Miles Brock was last seen on August 31 at around noon leaving his home in the 300 block of Iroquois Avenue.

Miles is 5′5″, weighs 230 pounds and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, gray shorts and white flip flops. Police said he also has a blue nose piercing.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 immediately. Anyone with any information about his whereabouts is asked to call 865-215-7212.

The photo on the right was what Miles was last seen wearing.

