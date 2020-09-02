LMU responds after multiple vehicles damaged in excavation incident

HARROGATE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple individuals reported damage to their vehicles and one building following an excavation incident at Lincoln Memorial University Tuesday afternoon.

According to the university, a construction event occurred on LMU’s main campus on a hillside behind the Hamilton Math and Science building.

The university reported the hillside excavation caused damage to vehicles parked in the back and side parking lots and portions of the building.

“The University is addressing the event and assessing the damage,” LMU said in a statement. “The Administration recognizes the concern this event has caused for our community. Safety on LMU campuses and communication to LMU community members are top priorities of the University.”

Lincoln Memorial did not report any injuries from the incident.

Individuals who were parked in the affected areas and found damage to their vehicles are encouraged to file a report with LMU Campus Police and Security.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.