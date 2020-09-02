Advertisement

Man accused of exposing himself to woman at Knoxville park

Andre Blackman Jr.
Andre Blackman Jr.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department said a man was arrested after he reportedly exposed himself to a woman in a Knoxville park on Monday.

Police responded to reports of indecent exposure near Waterfront Park on Neyland Drive where a victim told officers the suspect exposed himself to her around 7:30 p.m.

According to reports, when officers arrived on the scene the suspect Andre Blackman Jr., 38, was found hiding behind a tree and a small building.

During the arrest, police said Blackman began yelling and would not stop when told to do so. Blackman then reportedly gave officers a false name and date of birth and told officers he did not know his social security number but did have an ID out of the state of Nevada.

KPD officials said records could not locate an individual matching the information given by Blackman in Nevada or Tennessee.

Blackman was taken into custody where officials were able to correctly identify Blackman and discovered he had an outstanding warrant out of Knox County for felony identity theft, according to KPD. Records showed Blackman also had a non-extraditable warrant out of Iowa for indecent exposure to minors and adults.

Blackman faces charges of indecent exposure, disorderly conduct and criminal impersonation.

