Nashville doctor says flu season may be mild due to COVID-19 precautions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) -An infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University Medical Center said he thinks the flu season may be mild due to COVID-19 precautions, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

Dr. David Aronoff, Vanderbilt University’s Division of Infectious Diseases director, said he’s been watching the flu season in places such as Australia.

WTVF reported Dr. Aronoff thinks social distancing and other COVID-19 precautions may be having an effect on the spread of influenza.

“We need to remember that our summer is the winter in the southern hemisphere. So, countries in the southern hemisphere have their own flu season during the winter, which is summer here. And indicators suggest, in some areas where they track influenza activity, that this has not been a terrible flu season. In fact, it has been better than other flu seasons,” said Aronoff.

Dr. Duane Smoot, Chair and Professor of the Department of Internal Medicine said he’s going to encourage more people to get the vaccine. He also said he’s worried about what may happen if a person catches the flu and COVID-19 at the same time.

“It’s going to come and people need to be ready to take their vaccines to minimize the possibility to get the flu and COVID-19 together,” said Smoot.

Dr. Aronoff said he believes both the flu test and COVID-19 test could be administered at the same time in the coming months for people showing respiratory symptoms.

“Symptoms between COVID-19 and influenza can be very similar. I think it’s hard to tell the difference without testing. It may be that we really need testing to tell us how we’re doing in both in terms of activity in our community,” he said.

