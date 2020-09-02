New elevated trail to debut at Gatlinburg SkyLift Park in the fall

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Gatlinburg SkyLift Park announced a new trail that will connect both sides of the SkyBridge is set to open this fall.

The elevated boardwalk will be located on the East side of the SKyTrail to give visitors an opportunity to see experience an expanded view of the Smoky Mountains.

The park told guests to stay tuned for announcements of “BIGGER and Better additions to the trail,” within the next week.

The trail will include covered rest areas with interpretive signage to learn more about the park and the deadly wildfires that swept through the region in 2016.

🌲 Gatlinburg SkyTrail Update 🌲 The elevated boardwalk located on the East side of the SkyTrail is coming along nicely!... Posted by Gatlinburg SkyLift Park on Tuesday, September 1, 2020

