One dead, one injured in Sevier County stabbing

One person is dead and another suffering from non-life-threatening injuries after a Sevier County stabbing, according to the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office.
Sevier Co. Sheriff's Department
Sevier Co. Sheriff's Department(WVLT / WBXX)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person is dead and another suffering from non-life-threatening injuries after a Sevier County stabbing, according to the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said Wednesday the stabbing happened on Bluff Mountain Road.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was called to assist in the investigation. A sheriff’s office spokesperson said the incident is being treated as a homicide.

No information regarding exactly when the stabbing occurred or any possible suspects in the incident was released.

WVLT News is working to learn more information.

