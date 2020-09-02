One dead, one injured in Sevier County stabbing

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person is dead and another suffering from non-life-threatening injuries after a Sevier County stabbing, according to the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said Wednesday the stabbing happened on Bluff Mountain Road.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was called to assist in the investigation. A sheriff’s office spokesperson said the incident is being treated as a homicide.

No information regarding exactly when the stabbing occurred or any possible suspects in the incident was released.

WVLT News is working to learn more information.

