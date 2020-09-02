Advertisement

Publix buys, donates 11 million pounds in food

Publix has reportedly purchased excess supplies of food and donated it to food banks across the Southeast since April.
PALM BEACH, FL - JULY 17: A general view of people shopping at Publix as U.S. corporations implement mandatory masks to be worn in their stores upon entering to control the spread of COVID-19 as Florida's Department of Health on Friday confirmed 11,000 new cases of COVID-19 in a single day on July 17, 2020 in Palm Beach, Florida. Credit: mpi04/MediaPunch /IPX
PALM BEACH, FL - JULY 17: A general view of people shopping at Publix as U.S. corporations implement mandatory masks to be worn in their stores upon entering to control the spread of COVID-19 as Florida's Department of Health on Friday confirmed 11,000 new cases of COVID-19 in a single day on July 17, 2020 in Palm Beach, Florida. Credit: mpi04/MediaPunch /IPX(Source: AP/mpi04/MediaPunch /IPX)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKELAND, Fla. (WVLT/WTSP) — Publix has reportedly purchased excess supplies of food and donated it to food banks across the Southeast since April.

The company said it has donated more than 11 million pounds of produce and 500,000 gallons of milk.

“Millions of Americans aren’t sure where they will get their next meal, and as a food retailer, we can make a difference,” Publix CEO Todd Jones said in the release. “It’s been our privilege at Publix to help people in need for many years, most recently with our new program supporting farmers, food banks and families hit particularly hard by the pandemic.”

“Food banks across the country have been working tirelessly to meet increased demand, but we cannot do it alone,” Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America, said in the release.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WTSP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT

Hit or miss downpours the rest of this week

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Austin Bowling
A cold front draped over the state of Kentucky will keep a small chance for rain and storms over our area through the end of the week. Thankfully, we’ll get a chance to enjoy some sunshine and slightly cooler temperatures this weekend.

News

Former sorority house manager hopes UT steps up to help members

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg and Gwendolyn Ducre
UT tells Greek organizations to find their own facilities for isolation

News

Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians announce new 200-acre ‘experience’ in Sevierville

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians announced a the development of a new “experimental destination” at Sevierville’s Exit 407.

News

Tennessee teen accused of trying to kidnap woman on hiking trail

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Police in Germantown, Tennessee said an 18-year-old is behind bars after being accused of trying to kidnap and assault a woman while she was on a hiking trail.

Latest News

News

Tennessee man, woman arrested on child sex charges after children found in “filthy” home

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Two West Tennessee residents were arrested after investigators said two children showed up at an area business alone, saying they were running away to their grandmother’s home because they were being whipped.

News

Town that inspired ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ elects first Black mayor

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The town best known for is inspiration behind Harper Lee’s iconic novel “To Kill a Mockingbird” has elected its first Black mayor.

News

Nashville doctor says flu season may be mild due to COVID-19 precautions

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
An infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University Medical Center said he thinks the flue season may be mild due to COVID-19 precautions, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

News

Ed Sheeran and wife announce the birth of their first child

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn has announced the birth of their first child Tuesday, according to CNN.

News

East Tenn. family inspiring hope after COVID-19 miraculous recovery

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
An East Tenn. family is sharing their story of a COVID-19 miraculous recovery that doctors are calling a miracle.

News

VFlight program set to soar at UT

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Rick Russo
“VFlight,” a comprehensive VFL educational and development program geared toward the success of student-athletes beyond the playing field.