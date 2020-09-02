Publix buys, donates 11 million pounds in food

LAKELAND, Fla. (WVLT/WTSP) — Publix has reportedly purchased excess supplies of food and donated it to food banks across the Southeast since April.

The company said it has donated more than 11 million pounds of produce and 500,000 gallons of milk.

“Millions of Americans aren’t sure where they will get their next meal, and as a food retailer, we can make a difference,” Publix CEO Todd Jones said in the release. “It’s been our privilege at Publix to help people in need for many years, most recently with our new program supporting farmers, food banks and families hit particularly hard by the pandemic.”

“Food banks across the country have been working tirelessly to meet increased demand, but we cannot do it alone,” Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America, said in the release.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WTSP. All rights reserved.