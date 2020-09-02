Scattered rain and storms today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A cold front draped over the state of Kentucky will keep a small chance for rain and storms over our area through the end of the week. An isolated severe storm is possible Thursday, so we have a WVLT Weather Alert for the afternoon hours.

WHAT TO EXPECT

A batch of rain and storms is moving across the region just to our north. This drags more rain and storms through Southeastern Kentucky and reaches into parts of the Plateau to Northeast Tennessee at times. A few showers and storms are possible in the Valley to Smokies today.

This morning is partly cloudy, with patchy fog. Rain reaches the northern part of our area around sunrise. Temperatures are starting the day in the stuffy low 70s.

With a 40% coverage of our area in rain and storms, the best concentration through the afternoon is closer to the Tennessee, Kentucky line. Now, the very humid air helps to create a few showers and storms on that southern edge, which is where the Valley to Smoky Mountains are impacted. The high today is around 90 degrees, but it feels about 7 degrees warmer.

Tonight will partly cloudy, with a stray shower, and a low around 73 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

The WVLT Weather Alert for Thursday is for an isolated severe storm risk. We have a southern tail of developing storms, 40% coverage as they move west to east from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. in our area. A few of these storms, not all, could increase in intensity and develop damaging wind. Most of the storms pick up wind gusts of 25 to 40 mph. The high will be around 89 degrees, but feeling like the mid 90s.

Friday will be in the mid to upper 80s with scattered rain and storms developing throughout the day. It’s still very humid, but we’ll get a small dose of relief this weekend.

We’ll get to soak up a great deal of sunshine by Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances will remain mostly confined the mountains. Highs are in the low 80s Saturday and upper 80s Sunday. The slightly lower humidity will provide for a couple refreshing nights in the lower 60s.

Labor Day comes with the potential to see a few pop-up showers and storms, but it’s not enough to cancel your plans over. Just keep that WVLT Weather app handy to get a notification of heavy rain or lightning nearby.

We’ll have scattered rain and storm chances slowly building next week.

We'll keep you up to date on the latest timeline and full forecast on WVLT News!

Wed AM 8-day forecast (WVLT)

