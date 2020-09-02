TBI issues Endangered Child alert for Scott Co. teen
HUNTSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help in the search for a missing teenager.
The TBI also issued an Endangered Child alert for the the teen.
According to authorities, 15-year-old Cody Lowe was last seen at his home around 10 p.m. Tuesday night.
Lowe is described as being 5′9″ weighing 140 pounds. Officials said Lowe was diagnosed with autism and experiences seizures.
SCSO officials said Lowe was last seen wearing a red Scott High hoodie, a blue shirt with Sesame Street characters on it and carrying a black backpack.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Scott County Sheriff’s Office at 423-663-3111 or 911.
