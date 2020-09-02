Advertisement

TBI issues Endangered Child alert for Scott Co. teen

Anyone with information is asked to call the Scott County Sheriff’s Office at 423-663-3111 or 911.
Cody W. Lowe
Cody W. Lowe(SCSO)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help in the search for a missing teenager.

The TBI also issued an Endangered Child alert for the the teen.

According to authorities, 15-year-old Cody Lowe was last seen at his home around 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

Lowe is described as being 5′9″ weighing 140 pounds. Officials said Lowe was diagnosed with autism and experiences seizures.

SCSO officials said Lowe was last seen wearing a red Scott High hoodie, a blue shirt with Sesame Street characters on it and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Scott County Sheriff’s Office at 423-663-3111 or 911.

‼Help‼ PLEASE SHARE Missing 15 year old Cody W. Lowe Cody is missing and was previously seen last night, 9/1, at 10pm...

Posted by Scott County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, September 2, 2020

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Canning supplies run low as demand increases due to pandemic

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Alan Williams
Canning has long been a staple for folks living in East Tennessee.

News

Hearing postponed for father of missing toddler Joe Clyde Daniels

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Megan Sadler
A hearing set for the father of missing toddler Joe Clyde Daniels has been postponed due to COVID-19, according to a report from WTVF.

News

New COVID-19 clusters pop up at UT, one sorority responds

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
All members of the house will be required to be tested and will either go into isolation or quarantine.

News

UT confirms 243 active COVID-19 cases, 1,253 in isolation

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
University of Tennessee Chancellor Donde Plowman confirmed the university has 198 active COVID-19 cases.

Latest News

News

One dead, one injured in Sevier County stabbing

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
One person is dead and another suffering from non-life-threatening injuries after a Sevier County stabbing, according to the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office.

News

Knoxville salon providing free services to Knox Co. teachers

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
During the event, teachers will get the chance to receive a complimentary hair cut or facial waxing services.

News

Tenn. man charged with sexual battery after reportedly touching minor inappropriately

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Williams was transported to the Washington County Detention Center and placed on a $40,000 bond.

News

Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians announces Girl Scouts Love State Parks Weekend

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians and Girl Scouts of the USA announced the second annual Girl Scouts Love State Parks weekend.

News

Wallet Wednesday: Buying or selling your home during the pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Casey Wheeless
Going through the home buying process during a pandemic looks a little different.

National

‘Tiger King’ star Carole Baskin to appear on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks will host the new season after longtime co-host Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews announced their exits from the series in July.