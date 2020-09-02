Tenn. county sues business over mask mandate

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee county is suing a business that it says isn’t complying with a mask mandate put into place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reported that the Hamilton County Health Department filed suit against Ed’s Supply Company in Chattanooga alleging that employees and customers were not wearing masks or social distancing despite multiple warnings.

The complaint asks a judge to order the business to close if it doesn’t comply with the mandate.

The company’s lawyer, Sam Sanders, declined to comment to the newspaper. The county began requiring facial coverings in July to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

