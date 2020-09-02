Tenn. man charged with sexual battery after reportedly touching minor inappropriately
Williams was transported to the Washington County Detention Center and placed on a $40,000 bond.
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT/WJHL) - Johnson City police said a man was arrested after he reportedly inappropriately touched a minor.
Police were called to a home on Tuesday after receiving reports of the incident, WJHL reported.
An investigation by the Johnson City Police Department led to the arrest of 41-year-old Anthony Willimas who is accused of fondling a minor under the age of 13.
Williams was transported to the Washington County Detention Center and placed on a $40,000 bond.
Copyright 2020 WVLT via WJHL. All rights reserved.