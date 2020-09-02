Tenn. man charged with sexual battery after reportedly touching minor inappropriately

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT/WJHL) - Johnson City police said a man was arrested after he reportedly inappropriately touched a minor.

Police were called to a home on Tuesday after receiving reports of the incident, WJHL reported.

An investigation by the Johnson City Police Department led to the arrest of 41-year-old Anthony Willimas who is accused of fondling a minor under the age of 13.

Williams was transported to the Washington County Detention Center and placed on a $40,000 bond.

