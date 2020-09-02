Advertisement

Tennessee couple gains national attention after rescuing woman in Florida

A Memphis doctor and his wife, a registered nurse, saved a woman’s life while on vacation in Destin, Florida.
FILE: Destin, Florida
FILE: Destin, Florida(WJHG/WECP)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT/WREG) — A Memphis doctor and his wife, a registered nurse, saved a woman’s life while on vacation in Destin, Florida. The incident happened in 2019, but the couple is now receiving national attention.

WREG reported that Dr. Daniel Wakefield and his wife, Amber, were on vacation when they heard people calling for help. A woman named Lee Ann Dorn had fallen off a boat and hit its moving propeller. The couple rushed to her side as she was being pulled ashore.

“I did my training here at the University of Tennessee,” Dr. Wakefield said. “Our experience in surgery is exceptional. So, I had seen injuries like this before in the trauma bay at Regional One.”

“Daniel really jumped in and took charge and I used my nursing skills,” Amber Wakefield said.

WREG reported that, together, the couple were able to stabilize Dorn until first responders arrived and took her to a hospital by helicopter.

“We left the beach that day not knowing what was going to happen, really worried about her and praying about her,” Amber Wakefield said. WREG reported that Dorn survived and continues to recover from multiple surgeries. Their story was recently shared on the “Tamron Hall Show.”

The Wakefields said they connected with Dorn this summer and went to see her.

“She looked great!” Amber Wakefield said, “I started to sob and she was like don’t do that because I will and I was like, okay.”

