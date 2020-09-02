Tennessee man, woman arrested on child sex charges after children found in “filthy” home

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WVLT/WREG) - Two West Tennessee residents were arrested after investigators said two children showed up at an area business alone, saying they were running away to their grandmother’s home because they were being whipped.

WREG reported that Dallas Hogue and Moriana Stewart face charges after the incident.

Deputies said they responded to a home in Millington and found a third child. Deputies said the home was “filthy with garbage, bugs and animal feces.” Two of the children said Hogue raped them, and bruises were found on at least two of the children.

Dallas Hogue is charged with rape of a child while Moriana Stewart is charged with child abuse and neglect after two children showed up at a business on Raleigh Millington Road alone. The children said they ran away and were heading to their grandmother’s house because they were being whipped.

WREG reported that DCS responded to the scene and took custody of the children.

