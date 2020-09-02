Tennessee teen accused of trying to kidnap woman on hiking trail

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT/WREG) — Police in Germantown, Tennessee said an 18-year-old is behind bars after being accused of trying to kidnap and assault a woman while she was on a hiking trail.

WREG reported that the victim was walking along the Greenway trail during the day when she was approached by a man, later identified as Kamani Fisher, who tried to attack her and put his hands on her mouth. She managed to scare him off and then called 911.

Germantown police took Fisher into custody shortly after the 911 call.

Fisher faces charges of simple assault and false imprisonment.

