“This was expected:” UT Chancellor Plowman shares campus COVID cluster data with health board

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The University of Tennessee Chancellor Donde Plowman shared data regarding COVID-19 cases on campus in Wednesday night’s Knox County Board of Health meeting.

Plowman told the board that of the 1,250 people at the university who are actively self-isolating or quarantining due to them contracting the virus or having come into close contact with someone who has tested positive, 1,189 of those are students. The university’s chancellor also noted that most of the students are currently in quarantine live off-campus.

For those who live on campus and have tested positive for the virus, UT has made a “quarantine space” available. Data presented by Plowman shows that 15 percent of students in quarantine have tested positive for COVID-19, while 49 percent have reportedly come in close contact with someone who has tested positive.

There have been 6 clusters at UT since the start of school, five of those traced to Greek life at the university.

“This was expected,” Plowman told the board. “You bring back together 30,000 students, and we knew this would happen. We will continue to adjust the processes and procedures for handling quarantine.”

Plowman also announced UT will soon begin implementing surveillance testing on campus to better identify individual cases of the virus.

Currently, UT’s health center is only testing students who have symptoms or who have been identified as a close contact for someone who has a confirmed case of the virus.

“Most of the students are doing a great job,” said Plowman.

