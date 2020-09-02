Advertisement

“This was expected:” UT Chancellor Plowman shares campus COVID cluster data with health board

The University of Tennessee Chancellor Donde Plowman shared data regarding COVID-19 cases on campus in Wednesday night’s Knox County Board of Health meeting.
UT Chancellor Donde Plowman shares the university's COVID-19 data with the BO
UT Chancellor Donde Plowman shares the university's COVID-19 data with the BO(WVLT News)
By Arial Starks
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The University of Tennessee Chancellor Donde Plowman shared data regarding COVID-19 cases on campus in Wednesday night’s Knox County Board of Health meeting.

Plowman told the board that of the 1,250 people at the university who are actively self-isolating or quarantining due to them contracting the virus or having come into close contact with someone who has tested positive, 1,189 of those are students. The university’s chancellor also noted that most of the students are currently in quarantine live off-campus.

For those who live on campus and have tested positive for the virus, UT has made a “quarantine space” available. Data presented by Plowman shows that 15 percent of students in quarantine have tested positive for COVID-19, while 49 percent have reportedly come in close contact with someone who has tested positive.

There have been 6 clusters at UT since the start of school, five of those traced to Greek life at the university.

“This was expected,” Plowman told the board. “You bring back together 30,000 students, and we knew this would happen. We will continue to adjust the processes and procedures for handling quarantine.”

Plowman also announced UT will soon begin implementing surveillance testing on campus to better identify individual cases of the virus.

Currently, UT’s health center is only testing students who have symptoms or who have been identified as a close contact for someone who has a confirmed case of the virus.

“Most of the students are doing a great job,” said Plowman.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Health board extends Knox Co. bar curfew for two weeks

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks and Maggie Gregg
The Knox County Board of Health is set to vote on a proposal Wednesday night that would extend the county’s bar curfew through September 10.

News

Knoxville apartment complex uses goats to battle kudzu

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A Knoxville apartment complex is using a tried-and-true method of yard maintenance--goats.

News

KPD looking for missing teen

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The Knoxville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in the search for a missing 16-year-old.

News

Knox County Mobile Meals impacted by census

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ashley Bohle
You’re required to do it by law. But by filling out the census this year, you could helping other East Tennessee neighbors.

News

You can own a piece of Fantasy of Trees 2020

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Fantasy of Trees may be canceled due to COVID-19 but that doesn’t mean you can’t bring home a piece of holiday cheer.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 cases reported at Cumberland Co. Roane State campus

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Roane State Community College said two cases of COVID-19 were reported at its Cumberland County campus.

News

Knox County expects to see spike in COVID-19 cases after Labor Day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
Dr. Martha Buchanan warned people against holding large gatherings for Labor Day weekend as she says past data had shown spikes in cases after Father’s Day and Memorial Day this year.

News

KCS implement substitute pay plan, looking to fill new positions

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Knox County Schools Superintendent Bob Thomas told the board of education during a work session Wednesday night that the school district has taken steps to increase the amount of substitutes available for teachers amid the pandemic.

News

WWII Veteran turning 100, wants community to celebrate with him

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Erica Lunsford
For his upcoming birthday, Gene Daughtery wants to have 100 cars visit him in a drive-thru parade.

News

Tennessee couple gains national attention after rescuing woman in Florida

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A Memphis doctor and his wife, a registered nurse, saved a woman’s life while on vacation in Destin, Florida.