Town that inspired ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ elects first Black mayor

The town best known for its inspiration behind Harper Lee’s iconic novel “To Kill a Mockingbird” has elected its first Black mayor.
Charles Andrews
Charles Andrews(Elect Charles Andrews Facebook Page)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The city of Monroeville, Alabama, which has about 5,700 residents according to CNN, just elected Charles Andrews, the first Black person to hold that position.

“Thank you Monroeville,” Andrews said in a video posted to his Facebook page on Sunday. “I am honored and humbled by your confidence and trust in me to represent you as this town’s first African American mayor.”

Andrews, 65, defeated incumbent Sandy Smith in an election on August 25. He is set to take office November 2.

“Today, as I stand on the threshold of history, the shoulders of our parents and our fore parents, we are one people, one town and one team, all inclusive,” he said in a victory speech.

CNN reports that this is not Andrews’ first barrier broken. In 1994, he became the first Black state trooper in Alabama’s Department of Public Safety to reach the rank of Major. Eight years later, he was tapped as interim director of the department and became the first Black person to hold that role as well.

Andrews recalled in an interview with in an interview with AL.com that he first saw the movie “To Kill a Mockingbird” in a segregated theater.

“It didn’t strike me that we were sitting in the black section of the theater,” Andrews told the news site. “Being a child at the time, and being the first time going to the movies, I was kind of awestruck.”

