Unclaimed veterans honored by Knoxville funeral home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Men and women in the military put their lives on the line for our country. Those fallen and left behind were honored on Tuesday at the at John Sevier East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery.

Each year, Knoxville’s Dignity Memorial Berry Funeral Home makes sure our nation’s heroes are properly honored.

Jeff Berry, a Funeral Director at Berry Funeral home says it’s important for the seven vets who didn’t have a family to be celebrated.

“It’s so special to be able to honor and remember these gentlemen, not only for today but from now on. Had we not done this service, there wouldn’t have been any name recognition for them. They would’ve been basically never memorialized and never remembered,” said Jeff Berry

Members from the Knox County Regional Forensics Center and Knox County Sheriff’s office attended the service.

Due to the pandemic, the members of the community were not invited to the service.

Following the service, the veterans were buried at cemetery.

