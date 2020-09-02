Varsity All Access Football Week-3 Preview

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The first two weeks of High School football featured very few region match ups, but that all changes this week in East Tennessee.

When Clinton visits Knoxville Halls this week, it will be a rematch of the 1992 state semifinal game that Clinton won 14-10.

Our Game of the Week features Grace Christian Academy at Lakeway Christian. The Lions are a new program just starting up in 2018. GCA is headed up by veteran coach Rusty Bradley. His Rams upset South-Doyle in Week-2 to improve to 2-0.

West is at Karns this Friday night, both teams played their first game last week. The Beavers fell short at home against Halls while the Rebels rolled to victory in our Saturday game on WVLT against Farragut.

Campbell Co. Visits Oak Ridge. The Wildcats (1-1) are looking f to bounce back following a home loss to visiting Kingsport Dobyns-Bennett in Week-2.

Powell hosts Fulton. The Falcons are desperate for a win at 0-2, the Panthers are 2-0 following a thrilling come from behind victory at Anderson Co. last week on our Rivalry Thursday game.

After delays over Covid concerns, Bearden opens its season Friday night at Dobyns-Bennett.

Jeff Harig’s Loudon Redskins look to improve to 3-0 with a win over Brainerd High School down in Chattanooga.

The number one team in our VAA Top-8 poll, five time defending state champion Alcoa returns home for a 7pm kickoff against Scott. The Tornadoes twisted their way past Austin-East last Friday 55-0.

And after falling 49-14 to Texas powerhouse Trinity Christian last week on ESPN, Knoxville Catholic remains home for a game against Ensworth out of Nashville.

Here’s a look at our entire VAA schedule for Friday September 4th:

Grace at Lakeway Chr. -7:00PM

West at Karns -7:30PM

Campbell Co. at Oak Ridge-7:30PM

Fulton at Powell-7:30PM

Bearden at D-B-7:30Pm

HVA at Science Hill-7:30PM

Loudon at Brainerd-7:30PM

A-E at Kingston-7:30PM

Halls at Clinton-7:30PM

Scott at Alcoa-7:00pm

Cleveland at Maryville-7:30PM

Boyd Buchanan at Webb-7:00PM

Ensworth at Catholic-7:30PM

Also, here’s the way our varsity All Access Top-8 poll looks like heading into Week-3 action:

WVLT Week-3 High School football rankings (WVLT)

