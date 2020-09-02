Advertisement

Varsity All Access Football Week-3 Preview

Region match ups and more highlight VAA lineup
Varsity All Access Maryville vs. William Blount
Varsity All Access Maryville vs. William Blount
By Rick Russo
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The first two weeks of High School football featured very few region match ups, but that all changes this week in East Tennessee.

When Clinton visits Knoxville Halls this week, it will be a rematch of the 1992 state semifinal game that Clinton won 14-10.

Our Game of the Week features Grace Christian Academy at Lakeway Christian. The Lions are a new program just starting up in 2018. GCA is headed up by veteran coach Rusty Bradley. His Rams upset South-Doyle in Week-2 to improve to 2-0.

West is at Karns this Friday night, both teams played their first game last week. The Beavers fell short at home against Halls while the Rebels rolled to victory in our Saturday game on WVLT against Farragut.

Campbell Co. Visits Oak Ridge. The Wildcats (1-1) are looking f to bounce back following a home loss to visiting Kingsport Dobyns-Bennett in Week-2.

Powell hosts Fulton. The Falcons are desperate for a win at 0-2, the Panthers are 2-0 following a thrilling come from behind victory at Anderson Co. last week on our Rivalry Thursday game.

After delays over Covid concerns, Bearden opens its season Friday night at Dobyns-Bennett.

Jeff Harig’s Loudon Redskins look to improve to 3-0 with a win over Brainerd High School down in Chattanooga.

The number one team in our VAA Top-8 poll, five time defending state champion Alcoa returns home for a 7pm kickoff against Scott. The Tornadoes twisted their way past Austin-East last Friday 55-0.

And after falling 49-14 to Texas powerhouse Trinity Christian last week on ESPN, Knoxville Catholic remains home for a game against Ensworth out of Nashville.

Here’s a look at our entire VAA schedule for Friday September 4th:

Grace at Lakeway Chr. -7:00PM

West at Karns -7:30PM

Campbell Co. at Oak Ridge-7:30PM

Fulton at Powell-7:30PM

Bearden at D-B-7:30Pm

HVA at Science Hill-7:30PM

Loudon at Brainerd-7:30PM

A-E at Kingston-7:30PM

Halls at Clinton-7:30PM

Scott at Alcoa-7:00pm

Cleveland at Maryville-7:30PM

Boyd Buchanan at Webb-7:00PM

Ensworth at Catholic-7:30PM

Also, here’s the way our varsity All Access Top-8 poll looks like heading into Week-3 action:

WVLT Week-3 High School football rankings
WVLT Week-3 High School football rankings(WVLT)

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Yves Pons reflects on his decision to return to UT

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Rick Russo
Rising Vol senior says uncertainty from the NBA regarding feedback was a contributing factor.

News

Bar curfew could be extended in Knox County

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks and Maggie Gregg
The Knox County Board of Health is set to vote on a proposal Wednesday night that would extend the county’s bar curfew through September 10.

News

Bear sighting puts Maryville schools on soft lockdown

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
The bear didn’t cause any real issue, the schools just wanted to take extra safety measures.

News

Ala. school under fire after band members allowed 1 bottle of water per game

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Arial Starks
Boosters are upset in Dothan, Alabama after learning that band members would only be provided one bottle of water per game this football season.

Latest News

News

TBI issues Endangered Child alert for Scott Co. teen

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Anyone with information is asked to call the Scott County Sheriff’s Office at 423-663-3111 or 911.

News

Canning supplies run low as demand increases due to pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alan Williams
Canning has long been a staple for folks living in East Tennessee.

News

Hearing postponed for father of missing toddler Joe Clyde Daniels

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
A hearing set for the father of missing toddler Joe Clyde Daniels has been postponed due to COVID-19, according to a report from WTVF.

News

New COVID-19 clusters pop up at UT, one sorority responds

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
All members of the house will be required to be tested and will either go into isolation or quarantine.

News

UT confirms 243 active COVID-19 cases, 1,253 in isolation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
University of Tennessee Chancellor Donde Plowman confirmed the university has 198 active COVID-19 cases.

News

One dead, one injured in Sevier County stabbing

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
One person is dead and another suffering from non-life-threatening injuries after a Sevier County stabbing, according to the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office.