Advertisement

VFlight program set to soar at UT

Associate AD Ashley Smith leading VFL program
By Rick Russo
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee football announced Monday the launch of “VFlight,” a comprehensive VFL educational and development program geared toward the success of student-athletes beyond the playing field. VFlight is being overseen by Ashley Smith, UT Assistant Athletics Director for Player Relations & Development.”I am so excited to see our VFlight program get off the ground,” Smith said. “With the resources we have at Tennessee and the intense commitment Coach Jeremy Pruitt has shown, this program is truly going to the change the lives of the young men on our football team. We are branding this program as VFlight.

The first three letters are VFL which everyone around here knows that means Vol For Life. That’s our commitment to our young men – to prepare them for a day when the game ends. When that day comes, they will still be a part of the Tennessee football family, and we will always want to see our family do well in life.”The mission of VFlight is to holistically develop Vol football student-athletes by providing innovative programs and initiatives in the areas of leadership development, personal enhancement, community outreach, and career and professional development.”Our top priority as a program is developing our players for a successful life beyond football,” head coach Jeremy Pruitt said. “VFlight will empower our players from the time they enroll to their transition into professional careers after graduation. We are excited about the vision of VFlight, and we feel all VFLs can take tremendous pride in this initiative.”

Through VFlight, football student leaders are empowered to embrace their position and platform as members of the Tennessee Football family to make a positive impact on campus, in the community, and within their families.VFlight features three foundational pillars: reVOLve, inVOLve and eVOLve.

  • reVOLve: VFlight’s personal growth and leadership development pillar. At Tennessee, everything reVOLves around the student-athlete. The abundant resources and in-depth programs exist to develop a stronger and more confident student-athlete both on and off the field. Programs include diversity and inclusion, financial literacy, mental health, nutrition and wellness, personal brand management, player development and strength and conditioning.
  • inVOLve: VFlight’s community outreach pillar. At Tennessee, we empower our football student-athletes to get inVOLved in both campus and community engagement initiatives. We also encourage them to develop lasting roots in Knoxville and Tennessee for the rest of their lives. We strive to demonstrate servant leadership, providing student-athletes with opportunities in civic engagement. Whether it is in the local community, or across the world, the Volunteer spirit aims to develop cultural competencies through sustainable service initiatives. Creating positive change and practicing servant leadership is the Volunteer Way.
  • eVOLve: VFlight’s career and professional development pillar. The cornerstone of the football student-athlete experience on Rocky Top is preparing student-athletes for life in the real world. We want our players to identify and grow in their professional calling. Whether the focus is on pursuing purposeful employment or entering the NFL, this pillar ensures each young man is prepared for success in life through internships, job shadowing opportunities, career tours, developmental workshops, and more. This is where football student-athletes eVOLve and launch a successful life.

For more information on the VFlight program, visit utsports.com/vflight.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Town that inspired ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ elects first Black mayor

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The town best known for is inspiration behind Harper Lee’s iconic novel “To Kill a Mockingbird” has elected its first Black mayor.

News

Nashville doctor says flu season may be mild due to COVID-19 precautions

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
An infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University Medical Center said he thinks the flue season may be mild due to COVID-19 precautions, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

News

Ed Sheeran and wife announce the birth of their first child

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn has announced the birth of their first child Tuesday, according to CNN.

WVLT

Hit or miss downpours the rest of this week

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Austin Bowling
A cold front draped over the state of Kentucky will keep a small chance for rain and storms over our area through the end of the week. Thankfully, we’ll get a chance to enjoy some sunshine and slightly cooler temperatures this weekend.

News

East Tenn. family inspiring hope after COVID-19 miraculous recovery

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
An East Tenn. family is sharing their story of a COVID-19 miraculous recovery that doctors are calling a miracle.

Latest News

News

“We have legends walking these streets:” Oak Ridge honors students on front lines of desegregation fight

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg and Abby Kousouris
More than 80 Black students honored the 65th celebration of Oak Ridge Schools integrating.

Our Town

Unclaimed veterans honored by Knoxville funeral home

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Erica Lunsford
Veterans who were homeless or not claimed by family were honored and laid to rest

News

East Tenn. woman rescues baby squirrel, feeds it using neighbor’s breast milk

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A community came together to rescue a small member of society.

News

Facebook threatens to prevent Australians from sharing news if regulation is passed

Updated: 3 hours ago
Facebook said Monday that it will prevent Australians from sharing news on its platform if Australia moves forward with a plan to force Facebook and Google to pay news organizations for content.

News

Uber to mandate mask selfies before rides

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Uber customers will have to prove they’re wearing face coverings before getting a ride, the company said Tuesday.