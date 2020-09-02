Advertisement

Video: Beachgoers drag large hammerhead shark on NC beach back into ocean

Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Beachgoers were in for a surprise in Caswell Beach when what appears to be a large hammerhead shark was spotted on the beach in just inches of water.

The video was submitted via See it, Snap it, Send it by Samantha Wong. It begins with the shark laying on the sand in shallow water.

The shark had taken a bite of bait from fishermen fishing from the beach and the recording begins as they were trying to free the animal.

“We were bystanders on the beach and weren’t involved. The shark took a bite of the bait on the fisherman’s line. Once caught, the fisherman pulled the shark into shallow water so they could cut the line. They worked together to release the shark who appeared to get his/her second wind and finally swam off,” Samantha’s mother said.

“We were on Caswell Beach on Oak Island and just at the beach for five minutes at the start of our vacation before Samantha, my 12 year old who recorded the video, noticed a fin coming closer to the shore. We were worried for the man in the water until we realized the shark was caught on their line and he was trying to release them.”

Several people are seen trying to help the shark back into deeper water. Eventually, the hard work pays off and the shark is seen swimming off past the breaking waves as one of the two men raises his fists in celebration.

Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Listed: The Watchlist

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
A family says they lost their father due to his lack of care in a nursing home. That facility is on a federal watchlist meant to improve conditions. InvestigateTV examines the program.

News

COVID-19 cases reported at Cumberland Co. Roane State campus

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Roane State Community College said two cases of COVID-19 were reported at its Cumberland County campus.

Coronavirus

CDC tells states: Be ready to distribute vaccines on Nov. 1

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The timeline raised concern among public health experts about an “October surprise” — a vaccine approval driven by political considerations ahead of a presidential election, rather than science.

Coronavirus

Some of the worst nursing homes in the country are waitlisted for extra oversight

Updated: 40 minutes ago
Hundreds of nursing homes with poor ratings are waiting to get into a program intended to improve care.

News

Knox County expects to see spike in COVID-19 cases after Labor Day

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
Dr. Martha Buchanan warned people against holding large gatherings for Labor Day weekend as she says past data had shown spikes in cases after Father’s Day and Memorial Day this year.

Latest News

News

KCS implement substitute pay plan, looking to fill new positions

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Knox County Schools Superintendent Bob Thomas told the board of education during a work session Wednesday night that the school district has taken steps to increase the amount of substitutes available for teachers amid the pandemic.

National

Listed: The Candidates

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
A Hawaii nursing home resident with dementia is sent away from a facility in a Lyft with no money - to be dropped off at a hotel on the other side of an island. The facility remains on a waiting list for a program to increase oversight.

News

WWII Veteran turning 100, wants community to celebrate with him

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Erica Lunsford
For his upcoming birthday, Gene Daughtery wants to have 100 cars visit him in a drive-thru parade.

National

TS Nana headed for Belize, could become hurricane

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Heavy rains were expected in Belize, as well as in northern Honduras and throughout Guatemala.

News

Tennessee couple gains national attention after rescuing woman in Florida

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A Memphis doctor and his wife, a registered nurse, saved a woman’s life while on vacation in Destin, Florida.