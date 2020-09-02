Advertisement

Wallet Wednesday: Buying or selling your home during the pandemic

Going through the home buying process during a pandemic looks a little different.
By Casey Wheeless
Sep. 2, 2020
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Going through the home buying process during a pandemic looks a little different.

“Lots of hand sanitizer,” Brittany Hobson and her family have just a few days before they close on a new home. With interest rates at historic lows, a record number of people are doing the same.

“For us, we had a surprise second baby earlier than we ever planned for so we quickly outgrew our current three-bedroom house and so we’ve been eyeballing the market for probably a year, year and a half. For what we knew we could sell our house for and for what houses were going for at the moment it just never worked out and then COVID hit and the market hit and we said okay, let’s do it!”

Justin Bailey is with Realty Executives in Knoxville. He says the amount of houses available in East Tennessee is low. “If you look back April and May, sellers kinda hit pause, but our buyers didn’t stop so our inventory got worse.”

“There are 2900 homes currently available in the Knoxville MLS. As an example, in 2016 there were around 12,000. That’s all Grainger County to Crossville. If you just look at Knoxville it’s at 840. It’s unheard of.”

So if you sell your home now, you’ll probably make some money. You’ll also likely spend more money to buy a new one.

“We’ve all got to be honest with each other. As realtors we’re telling people ‘yes, sell your house!’ but we also have to say, ‘you’re going to take it on the chin when you turn it around.’ Yes you’re going to make more money, but you’re also going to spend more money,” he said.

People wanting to build homes has increased as well, but shortages in material is putting many projects on hold.

“Material prices have gone up which means new construction prices have gone up and they can’t keep up. So, what we’re seeing is people sell their homes, go under contract in new construction, their house closes in 45 days but again with covid not only are material prices going up but they’re harder to get. So, you can’t guarantee a close date. We are seeing a lot of people having to live in Air BnBs,” Bailey said find a real estate agent you trust to do a good job, and find the houses as they come on the market.

